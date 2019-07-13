7th Annual Fairy Houses Tour at Corn Hill ~ Rochester, NY

July 13 & 14, 2018

Please note: Tracy Kane will not be attending this event.

Become part of the popular 7th Annual Fairy Houses Tour at the Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival celebration! Last year, over 8,000 visitors toured over 45 all-natural, miniature houses created by people from the Rochester community! The 10 winning Fairy Houses will be displayed at The Strong, National Museum of Play following the Festival.

This year we welcome houses that are reminiscent of 1969, the 1st year of the Festival.

Our theme is “Let the Sun Shine In” and flower power, lunar landings, and bell-bottoms were all the “thing”. Use your imagination and have fun!

It's easy, fun and FREE for families, individuals, and teams to participate.



This event was inspired by renown local Author/Illustrator, Tracy Kane. Tracy wrote “The Fairy Houses Series®” of books and video that popularized the building of Fairy Houses across the country and around the world!

Corn Hill Fairy House Winners

The following fairy houses were chosen to receive prizes for “Best Use of Natural Materials”, “Most Unique”, “Most Whimsical” and a “People’s Choice Award”.

